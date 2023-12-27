Dec 27, 2023 at 06:10
At 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, December 27th, the freezing rain warning ended.
Dec 26, 2023 at 06:41
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa…
A prolonged period of freezing rain continues today.
Hazards: A period of freezing rain leading to ice build-up. Ice build-up of 5 to 10 mm.
Timing: Today into tonight.
Discussion: Significant ice build-up is possible for areas that receive multiple rounds of freezing rain. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur.
Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.
