Fog Advisory (Montreal River Harbour – St. Joseph Island)

Fog Advisory in effect for:
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas. Areas of dense fog are affecting portions of northeastern Ontario this morning.
Visibility is expected to improve for most areas later this morning, though some areas may continue to have lower visibilities into the afternoon.
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If traveling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.
