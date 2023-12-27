Christmas season in Wawa

As it’s become tradition in Wawa, our yearly Christmas celebrations begin with the annual Bundle Up Market in early December 2nd and 3rd for last-minute Christmas Shoppers. At the Goose Nest buildings, our local artists display and sell their craft and creations and young and old get to go sit on Santa’s lap and give him their Christmas wish list.

On December 3rd, Community Christmas was also held at the Royal Canadian Legion and also on December 3rd the Wawa volunteer firefighters held their annual Christmas hamper fund food drive joined by staff and students from Saint Augustines School.

The wawa-news crew of Luc Zachari and Karolynne Berthiaume, and all volunteers had a blast walking through the streets listening to Christmas songs and this year for a while Paramedic Zoltan Pintar joined the food drive with the ambulance collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items, and cash donations from residents in excess of $1,100.

Unfortunately this year, a group photo with the loot of the day wasn’t able to be captured. Just as we were about to take the pictures the firefighters pagers sounded dispatching them to an actual emergency. I can assure you though that at least 5 pickup truck loads were offloaded at the MNR’s warehouse. (Food drive pics courtesy of Nadine Cartledge, Principal of Saint Augustine).



On December 9, the local emergency services (OPP, Wawa Fire Department and Algoma Paramedic Services held the Annual Fill a Sleigh at the Red Apple with raised $10,000 in cash from an anonymous donor and an OPP cruiser full of toys. Sparky was part of the day’s festivities, and took the opportunity to take photos with many of the children that attended.

The Annual Festival of Lights from December 1 to 15 featured so many beautifully decorated houses this year.

2023 - Xmas Parade

It was quite the sight to see on the 14th, the many volunteers from the Legion and Municipal staff that teamed up to deliver the annual Christmas hampers, and on the 15th our annual Christmas parade certainly put everyone who attended in the Christmas spirit. This year’s parade was amazing with approximately 40 floats. I lost count with watching the excitement in the children’s eyes the effort this from everyone who participated was fantastic they all did such great work with their floats.

As in years past businesses uptown have decorated windowa and added lights. Although not as extensive as in years past, they still added some Christmas Spirit to our town. Many residents fondly remember the Christmas Tree (where Red Apple is) that used to be decorated with lights every holiday season. Thanks to everyone in our community for keeping the spirit of the season.