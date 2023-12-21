Breaking News

Roxy Bowling Centre – Protective Barricading Installed

The Roxy Bowling Centre was barricaded and the sidewalk has been closed and fenced off. Wawa Fire Chief Sabouring was unable to comment on the protective measures, and referred Wawa-news reporter Luc Berthiaume to contact the insurance company. The adjuster declined to comment on the situation.

Luc Berthiaume
