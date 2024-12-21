École Saint Joseph students Raise Funds for Hagen Family while Christmas caroling

On December 18th, École Saint Joseph students went Christmas caroling. Usually the students collected cash donations and non-perishable food items for the Wawa Community Food Bank. This year, the staff and students voted to donate the cash to the Hagen family. They raised $1,150 in just under two hours.
