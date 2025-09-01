Cross Canada walk for epilepsy awareness

My family and myself had the opportunity to meet and host Claude Camirand from Montreal who is on a journey to walk across Canada to raise awareness and funds for epilepsy research. suffering from epilepsy himself

He left Montreal on june 14th accompanied by his service dog Timber Claude’s goal is to walk to Vancouver and back to Montreal, then to St John’s, Newfoundland and back home, completing the trip from coast to coat. His journey will be one of about 14000 km. Having a child who suffers from epilepsy, we know all to well the challenges that come along with the disease.

Claude updates his followers throughout his travels on his Facebook page through live updates. At the time of writing this article Claude is nearing White River. If you see him in your travels, give him a follow, stop by say ‘hi’ and donate if you wish. Or simply give him a honk on the way by.

Claude wishes to thank his followers, the many people who stop by and offer to help and donate, and the businesses who show support in Wawa, particularly the Algoma Motel and Canadian Tire who have helped him out greatly.