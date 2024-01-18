WFD Called to Vehicle Fire on Pinewood Drive

Just after 23h30, Wednesday, January 17th, OPP and firefighters from the Wawa Fire Department were called to the scene at a vehicle fire on Pinewood Drive directly across from Davidson Fuels. About 200 ft from the pumps, the small car was parked between two commercial vehicles when the driver of the tractor-trailer unit that was directly in front noticed an orange glow coming from the engine compartment of the car. The driver then knocked on the vehicle’s window to wake the driver and advise of fire. OPP blocked that section of Pinewood Drive while firefighters extinguished the fire.

