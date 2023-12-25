École Saint-Joseph celebrates Christmas with Chuck Labelle

On December 11, Franco-Ontarian artist Jean-Guy “Chuck” Labelle presented his much-appreciated Christmas concert at École Saint-Joseph in Wawa. Gathered for this event were students and staff from this school as well as those from neighbouring École St-Joseph who travelled from Dubreuilville for this festive activity.

All students vibrated to the music and songs of Franco-Ontarian artist Jean-Guy “Chuck” Labelle! The concert had Kindergarten to grade 12 students and staff moving, singing and dancing. For more than 25 years, the students and staff of Saint-Joseph School (Wawa) have been welcoming the artist Jean-Guy “Chuck” Labelle for their Christmas concert! Once again Chuck knew how to awaken this magical atmosphere of the holiday season! Merry Christmas!

Chuck Labelle, originally from Mattawa, is a singer-songwriter entertainer who has been in the musical industry his whole life. He has recorded eight French albums and loves Christmas. During his musical career, which spans some 40 years, Labelle has written and produced over 150 original songs. In 2015, he was awarded the Prix Hommage award from the Association des professionnels de la chanson et de la musique.