Wawa Public Library receives Donation from Manitoulin Transport

The Wawa Public Library would like to thank Lakehead Freightway/ Manitoulin Transport for their very generous donation! The $1500.00 donation will help us continue to provide free craft programs in the library. Thank you!!

