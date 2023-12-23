Breaking News

École Saint-Joseph families enjoy pancake breakfast

On 15 December, as part of the Christmas activities offered at école Saint-Joseph (Wawa), students and their families were invited to enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast.

The breakfast was a great success and helped bring the school families together before the Christmas celebrations. In addition, the event enabled the school to raise funds so that it can continue to offer great activities to students.

One comment

  1. Chris McRae
    December 23, 2023 at 9:20 am

    Looking Good Renault Family! Merry Christmas

    Reply

