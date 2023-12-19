SE OPP Wawa – Impaired Charges Laid

A traffic complaint from a concerned citizen has resulted in impaired charges for a local resident. On December 16, 2023, shortly before 6:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a possible impaired driver on Mission Road in Wawa.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Nathaniel BROCK, 20 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 12, 2024 in Wawa. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The Superior East OPP reminds motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. If you believe a driver is impaired, please call 9-1-1 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.