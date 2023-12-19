A physical altercation has resulted in numerous criminal charges for a local resident. On December 17, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Ontario Street in Wawa.
As a result of the investigation, Allan TURNER, 30 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault
- Fail to Comply with Release Order – six counts
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 8, 2024 in Wawa.
Latest posts by SE OPP - Wawa Detachment (see all)
- SE OPP Wawa – Assault Charges Laid - December 19, 2023
- SE OPP Wawa – Impaired Charges Laid - December 19, 2023
- SE OPP Wawa – Investigation continues into death of infant - December 8, 2023