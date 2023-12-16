Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – December 15

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 6 6
FAHRER, Tom 2 5 6
BUCKELL, Chris 3 4 6
HALL, Dave 3 4 5
McCoy, Joe 3 4 5
LESCHISHIN, Barb 6 2 6
RAINVILLE, Heather 6 2 6
GLOVER, Justine 8 1 5
STOYCHOFF, Peter 8 1 5
SWITZER, Anya 8 1 5
CORLEY, Sarah 11 0 5

Next week will be a “2 and 2” Social.

Game Schedule for January 11, 2024

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
6:30 PM STOYCHEFF TERRIS SWITZER RAINVILLE
CORLEY BUCKELL HALL
8:00 PM GLOVER FAHRER
LESCHISHIN McCOY
