|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|6
|6
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|5
|6
|BUCKELL, Chris
|3
|4
|6
|HALL, Dave
|3
|4
|5
|McCoy, Joe
|3
|4
|5
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|6
|2
|6
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|6
|2
|6
|GLOVER, Justine
|8
|1
|5
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|8
|1
|5
|SWITZER, Anya
|8
|1
|5
|CORLEY, Sarah
|11
|0
|5
Next week will be a “2 and 2” Social.
Game Schedule for January 11, 2024
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|6:30 PM
|STOYCHEFF
|TERRIS
|SWITZER
|RAINVILLE
|CORLEY
|BUCKELL
|HALL
|8:00 PM
|GLOVER
|FAHRER
|LESCHISHIN
|McCOY
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Mixed Curling Standings – December 15 - December 16, 2023
- St. Augustine French Immersion Bring the National Archery in School Program to Wawa! - December 16, 2023
- Occupational disease risks in key industries: Protecting workers’ health - December 15, 2023