Snow Squall Warning (LSPP – Superior East)

Snow Squall Warning in effect for:
- Agawa – Lake Superior Provincial Park
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East
Snow squalls are occurring. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.
Hazards: Lake effect snow, at times heavy. Additional snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 cm. Reduced visibility in snow and local blowing snow.
Timing: Early this morning.
Discussion: Lake effect snow will taper this morning. Localized blowing and drifting snow remains possible through the morning.
Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
