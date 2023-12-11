Between the Covers – December 11

New Books this week are “Resurrection Walk” by Michael Connelly, “Wreck the Halls” by Tessa Bailey, “A Winter in New York” by Josie Silver and “A Christmas Vanishing” by Anne Perry. En Français, nous avons “Il était une fois Décembre” par Marie-Krystel Gendron.

The staff pick of the week is “House Rules” by Jodi Picoult.

When your son can’t look you in the eye…does that mean he’s guilty?

Jacob Hunt is a teen with Asperger’s syndrome. He’s hopeless at reading social cues or expressing himself well to others, though he is brilliant in many ways. But he has a special focus on one subject – forensic analysis. A police scanner in his room clues him in to crime scenes, and he’s always showing up and telling the cops what to do. And he’s usually right.

But when Jacob’s small hometown is rocked by a terrible murder, law enforcement comes to him. Jacob’s behaviors are hallmark Asperger’s, but they look a lot like guilt to the local police. Suddenly the Hunt family, who only want to fit in, are directly in the spotlight. For Jacob’s mother, Emma, it’s a brutal reminder of the intolerance and misunderstanding that always threaten her family. For his brother, Theo, it’s another indication why nothing is normal because of Jacob.

And over this small family, the soul-searing question looms: Did Jacob commit murder?

New Movis this week are “Oppenheimer” starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon, “Fast X” starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, “Nurse Jackie #3” starring Edie Falco and for the kids “Hotel Transylvania Transformania” starring Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez. Come on in and check it out!!

The Wawa PL will have items available for bids in our Silent Auction Fundraiser! Items will be on display at the library from Thursday, December 7th until Friday December 15th at 3pm! Bids can be made in person, by email or facebook message! Winners will be notified by phone. Come on in and check out all the great items available.

All children are invited to stop in at the library and ask for a BINGO card and then find the holiday symbols hidden around the library. When all the symbols have been found, we will enter the child’s name in for a prize draw! The BINGO card highlights some of the celebrations throughout the month of December through to February with the meaning of each symbol explained. This activity begins December 1st and goes until Friday December 22nd at 3:30 pm at which time we will make the draw!

Join us on Saturday, December 9th at 11:00 am for our Pokémon Go Club. If you are looking for someone to battle, trade, or play with, or need some tips on how to battle a legendary, you should check this out. The Club is open to adults and kids, anyone who is playing Pokémon Go or any Pokemon card collectors looking for a trade or a battle! Gotta catch’em all!

AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: The fun continues!! Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of December, we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Holiday Special on Wednesday where we will learn about 3 different holidays that occur in December, Clay Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. Follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening at the library!

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for Iris’ Place. We are hoping to fill up the box with hats, scarves and mitts and warm socks for the winter!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

D&D is back! This is such a popular program that we are now going to have a Youth group ages 9-15 and an Adult group ages 16 plus! Join our adventures into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob L and James S our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing table top game.