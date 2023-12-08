Nipigon OPP – Charges laid after driver speeds through town

An individual is facing a Stunt Driving charge after being caught travelling more than double the speed limit in the Town of Schreiber.

On December 6, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., members of the Schreiber OPP on general patrol, located a vehicle travelling through Schreiber at 133 Kilometers per hour in a posted 60 Kilometer per hour zone. A traffic stop was conducted on the motor vehicle.

Through investigation, a 24-year-old female of Calgary is facing a single charge of Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

The accused received an immediate 30-Day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-Day Vehicle Impoundment.

The accused is schedule to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Schreiber at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive and alcohol/drug impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.