Blind River OPP – Charges laid after traffic Stop

Two people have been arrested and charged following a traffic stop on Highway 17.

On December 6, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., the Blind River Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of an erratic driver on Highway 17 in Huron Shores.

Police located the vehicle on Maple Ridge Road and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was also wanted and subsequently arrested. Police conducted a search of the vehicle which led to the seizure of suspected cocaine and fentanyl along with approximately $7,600 in Canadian currency.

Zackery BISAILLON, 32-years-old from Sault Ste. Marie was charged with:

Careless driving

Mischief – renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative, or ineffective (two counts)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (three counts)

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code (three counts)

Driving while under suspension

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on December 14, 2023.

Ashley KING, 40-years-old from Garden River First Nation has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Permit unlicenced person to drive motor vehicle

This accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 8, 2024.