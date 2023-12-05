Between the Covers – December 5

The Wawa Public Library will be closed December 24th, and reopening January 3rd, 2024.

Holiday Bingo Search & Find

All children are invited to stop in at the library and ask for a BINGO card and then find the holiday symbols hidden around the library. When all the symbols have been found, we will enter the child’s name in for a prize draw.

The BINGO card highlights some of the celebrations throughout the month of December through to February with the meaning of each symbol explained. This activity begins December 1st and goes until Friday, December 22nd at 3:30 p.m. at which time we will make the draw.

Wawa Public Library Silent Auction

The Wawa PL will have items available for bids in our Silent Auction Fundraiser! Items will be on display at the library from Thursday, December 7th until Friday December 15th at 3pm! Bids can be made in person, by email or facebook message! Winners will be notified by phone. Come on in and check out all the great items available.

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Happiness Falls” by Angie Kim, “Let Us Descend” by Jesmyn Ward, “Distant Sons” by Tim Johnston and “Opposable Thumbs How Siskel & Ebert Changed Movies Forever” by Matt Singer!

En Français, nous avons “Ru” par Kim Thúy.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Crimson Lake” by Candice Fox. Come on in and check it out. From the book jacket:

How do you move on when the world won’t let you?

12:46: Claire Bingley stands alone at a bus stop

12:47: Ted Conkaffey parks his car beside her

12:52: The girl is missing . . .

Six minutes in the wrong place at the wrong time—that’s all it took to ruin Sydney detective Ted Conkaffey’s life. Accused but not convicted of a brutal abduction,Ted is now a free man—and public enemy number one. Maintaining his innocence, he flees north to keep a low profile amidst the steamy, croc-infested wetlands of Crimson Lake.

There, Ted’s lawyer introduces him to eccentric private investigator Amanda Pharrell, herself a convicted murderer. Not entirely convinced Amanda is a cold-blooded killer, Ted agrees to help with her investigation, a case full of deception and obsession, while secretly digging into her troubled past. The residents of Crimson Lake are watching the pair’s every move… and the town offers no place to hide.

Regular Events:

Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday – Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. We will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Creative Writing: Comics on Wednesday, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering Arts and Math) Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. Follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening at the library!

Join us on Wednesdays at 1:30 for our Adult Craft Club. There is something for everyone! Come on in and get crafty with Lesley!

Dungeons & Dragons, D&D is back! This is such a popular program that we are now going to have a Youth group ages 9-15 and an Adult group ages 16 plus! Join our adventures into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob L and James S our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing tabletop game.

If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you must check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up!

If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday, December 9th starting at 11:00 am at the Wawa Public Library!

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for Iris’ Place. We are hoping to fill up the box with hats, scarves and mitts, and warm socks for the winter!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291.