SE OPP Chapleau – charges laid at Festive RIDE check

A Festive RIDE check in Chapleau has led to multiple charges for several individuals.

On November 21, 2023, shortly after 2:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a Festive RIDE on Highway 101 at Esher Healey Road, approximately 30 km west of Chapleau. Multiple vehicles were stopped and checked, with two Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) tests conducted and 4 individuals charged with a total of 8 provincial offences.

A 34-year-old from Wawa was charged with:

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Driving vehicle with cannabis readily available

Having care or control of vehicle with cannabis in open original packaging

A 37-year-old from Sudbury was charged with:

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Drive vehicle with cannabis in open baggage

Driver vehicle with cannabis readily available

A 44-year-old from Sudbury was charged with:

Having liquor in an open container in an unauthorized place

A 48-year-old from Sudbury was charged with:

Having liquor in an open container in an unauthorized place

When you operate a motor vehicle, you are responsible for keeping yourself, your passengers and other road users safe. Have a plan before you go out and make the decision not to drive impaired. Arrange for a designated driver, call a taxi or stay overnight.

If you suspect a driver is impaired by alcohol, drug or even fatigue, please call 9-1-1 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.