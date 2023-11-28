Join the Movement – Giving Tuesday 2023

It’s a simple idea: a movement that encourages people to do good.

There are so many different ways to express generosity on GivingTuesday and every day! Give time, make someone smile, help a neighbour, or make a donation. Everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.

GivingTuesday began in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. The idea caught on, and has grown around the world, inspiring hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

GivingTuesday was founded in 2013 in Canada by CanadaHelps.org, GIV3 and several other founding partners. GivingTuesday has active movements in more than 80 countries, working year-round to inspire generosity around the world, with a common mission to create a world where giving is part of everyday life.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is proud to be a GivingTuesday partner and encourages you “do good” tomorrow.

We have sponsors who have pledged up to $6500 to match donations made to the LDHCF. These donations are used to purchase critically needed equipment to enable our local hospital to continue offering excellent healthcare services.

However you choose to participate in GivingTuesday, remember that EVERY act of generosity counts.