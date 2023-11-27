Snowfall Warning (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

2:45 AM EST Monday 27 November 2023

Snowfall Warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snowfall warning continues early this morning.

Hazard: Snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm. Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour at times.

Timing: Tapering off this morning.

Discussion: Areas of heavy snowfall continue south of Wawa this morning, but they should taper off as the morning progresses. As colder air moves into the region, lake effect flurries off Lake Superior will develop, and should mostly affect areas between Montreal River Harbour and Sault Ste Marie where a snow squall warning is in effect.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.