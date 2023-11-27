Snow Squall Warning (Montreal River Harbour – St. Joseph Island)

1:08 AM EST Monday 27 November 2023

Snow Squall Warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls expected this morning into Tuesday morning.

Hazards: Heavy snowfall with local accumulations of 15 to 25 cm. Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: This morning into Tuesday morning.

Discussion: Lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop for areas near Lake Superior as the morning progresses. Local snowfall accumulations could reach 15 to 25 cm by Tuesday. Strong northwesterly winds will accompany these snow squalls resulting in significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Travel is expected to be significantly impacted, and people are encouraged to monitor future forecasts for further details. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.