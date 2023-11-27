Between the Covers – November 27

Thank you to CHADWIC Home for bringing the Paint It Purple event to the library. The Paint It Purple campaign is in support of people working together to prevent, stop, and end violence against women. We thank everyone for joining us, especially Pam, Paula and Sherry from CHADWIC home and those who came to paint a canvas purple in support of ending violence against women. It was a wonderful event and it was great chatting with all of these amazing people!

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “My Heart Will Find You” by Jude Deveraux, “Blood Lines” by Nelson Demille and Alex Demille, “Twas the Bite Before Christmas” by David Rosenfelt, and “Mind Over Matter” by Jordin Tootoo.

En Français, nous avons “L’éveil des érables” par Marie-Christine Chartier.

New Movies on the shelf are “Spider-Man No Way Home” starring Tom Holland and Zendayam, “A Man Called Otto” starring Tom Hanks, “Reservoir dogs” starring Quentin Tarantino and for the kids, “Emmet Otters Jug-Band Christmas”.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Pretty Little Wife” by Darby Kane. From the book jacket:

“Debut author Darby Kane thrills with this twisty domestic suspense novel that asks one central question: shouldn’t a dead husband stay dead?

Lila Ridgefield lives in an idyllic college town, but not everything is what it seems. Lila isn’t what she seems. A student vanished months ago. Now, Lila’s husband, Aaron, is also missing. At first these cases are treated as horrible coincidences until it’s discovered the student is really the third of three unexplained disappearances over the last few years. The police are desperate to find the connection, if there even is one. Little do they know they might be stumbling over only part of the truth….

With the small town in an uproar, everyone is worried about the whereabouts of their beloved high school teacher. Everyone except Lila, his wife. She’s definitely confused about her missing husband but only because she was the last person to see his body, and now it’s gone.”

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for Iris’ Place. We are hoping to fill up the box with hats, scarves and mitts, and warm socks for the winter!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

The fun continues!! Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of November, we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Creative Writing: Comics on Wednesday, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering Arts and Math) Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. Follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening at the library!

If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you have to check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up!

If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free wifi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday December 9th starting at 11:00am at the Wawa Public Library!

In Dungeons & Dragons, the players form an adventuring party who explore fantasy worlds together as they embark on epic quests. The collective creativity in your D&D game builds stories that you’ll tell again and again— ranging from the stuff of legend to absurd incidents that’ll make you laugh years later. Due to the popularity of the D&D Club we will be splitting into adult and youth clubs. The youth group will be held on November 2nd,16th and 30th and the adult group will be held on November 9th and 23rd. The youth group is for those aged 9 to 15 and adult group is for those aged 16 and up. The Clubs run from 4:30-6:30 on Thursdays. We hope you can join us!