4:55 PM EST Sunday 26 November 2023

Winter weather travel advisory continues tonight.

Hazard: Snowfall amounts near 10 cm with locally higher amounts possible over higher terrain.

Timing: Tonight. Discussion: Snow is expected to continue tonight. Highways north and east of Sault Ste. Marie are likely to be affected by this snowfall. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.