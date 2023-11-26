Snow Squall Watch (Montreal River Harbour – St. Joseph Island)

4:52 PM EST Sunday 26 November 2023

Snow squalls expected Monday morning into Tuesday morning.

Hazards: Heavy snowfall with local accumulations of 15 to 25 cm. Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Monday morning into Tuesday morning.

Discussion: Lake effect snow squalls are forecast beginning Monday morning.

Local snowfall accumulations could reach 15 to 25 cm by Tuesday. Strong northwesterly winds will accompany these snow squalls resulting in significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be significantly impacted, and people are encouraged to monitor future forecasts for further details. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.

