Ontario Expanding Rapid Training Programs

The Ontario government is investing $5 million through the Micro-credentials Challenge Fund, to help more Ontarians quickly upgrade their skills for good-paying jobs in health care, auto, advanced manufacturing and other in-demand sectors.

“Our government is bridging the gap between postsecondary education and the labour market to equip learners with the specific skills employers are looking for,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “This investment will help institutions create more flexible, industry-relevant micro-credentials that provide learners with a competitive edge in the workforce.”

Micro-credentials are complementary to traditional learning and offer learners training focused on specific skills or knowledge areas such as cybersecurity or digital skills. They take less time to complete than degrees and diplomas and provide a way for individuals to demonstrate their skills and abilities to prospective employers.

As part of the second round of the Micro-Credentials Challenge Fund, eligible postsecondary institutions can receive up to $50,000 to develop or expand rapid training programs that give learners the specific knowledge and skills to support in-demand sectors in Ontario.

Additional consideration will be given to proposals from:

Postsecondary institutions that collaborate with other institutions on projects

Indigenous Institutes

Applicants who partner with Indigenous Institutes or focus on training for Indigenous learners

“Providing people with more opportunities to quickly train and retrain for key sectors is a priority at Ontario’s public colleges,” said Marketa Evans, President and CEO of Colleges Ontario. “We’re pleased to see this important investment into programs that strengthen Ontario’s workforce.”

The deadline to submit applications for consideration is January 5, 2024.