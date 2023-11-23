Happenings at Wawa First United – November 23

Last Sunday our message was investing for God.

The scripture was about a man giving his servants money and what they did with it. Two of the servants doubled their money by investing it, the third put his money away so he returned to his master exactly what he had received.

The money represents the gifts we are given in talents and what we do with them. Do we use our talents to the best of our ability or do we waste them? Do we benefit others with our gifts by sharing them? We are fortunate to receive many talents of all kinds, so let us share them with the world.

Scriptures for Sunday, November 26th – Reign of Christ Sunday

Ezekiel 34: 11-14,20-24 God searches for the sheep, judges between the fat and the lean.

Psalm 100 Make a joyful noise all the earth!

Ephesians 1:15-23 May God give you a spirit of wisdom, revelation, and hope

Matthew 25:31-46 When you helped the least of these, you helped me.

While the image of Jesus as a judge may be uncomfortable for some, it is important to be reminded that there are consequences not only to what we do but also to what we don’t do.

The passage from Matthew emphasizes that we are to love our neighbour through concrete action, helping those who are in greatest need. As we head into the giving season of December, we might consider, which causes will receive our time, compassion, and donations in the weeks ahead. Who will be held up as “worthy” of help? Who will be overlooked or ignored? How do we make these choices?

Consider how neither the goats nor the sheep recognized Jesus. Have we thought critically about how bias and discrimination in our media and communities, and within our own hearts, has limited our awareness of the needs and injustices around us? On this Sunday, how will we challenge ourselves to expand our vision of God’s kingdom?

Announcements:

This Sunday we will be joining with St. Paul’s United Church in Marathon for our service, it will be by internet.

The Prayer Shawl Group will meet on Dec, 2nd (not this week) from 3:00 – 4:30 pm. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome.

The Star of Lights will be put up for Dec. 3rd, Anyone wishing to have a Light of Remembrance, please contact Maria Reid 856-2861 or leave an envelope with names and money in the collection plate on Sunday. It is $5.00 for each name.

U.C.W will meet in the Resource Room at Lady Dunn Health Centre, Tues. Dec 5th at 6:30 pm. For a Carol Sing with the long–term care residents. Refreshments will be provided by the hospital kitchen.

We will be having Communion on Dec, 3rd with our morning service.

Dates to remember:

Nov. 24 – Buy Nothing Day

Nov. 25 – International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Nov. 25 (fourth Saturday) – Ukrainian Famine and Genocide Memorial Day for Holodomor, “death by hunger”

Nov.29 – International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.