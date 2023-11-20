LDHCF to Launch Wish Campaign 2023

Board members, staff and volunteers were busy erecting and decorating our wish tree in the hospital lobby, in anticipation of the launch of the annual Wish and Giving Tuesday Campaigns.

The Wish Campaign begins on November 21 with the draw for the beautiful original painting of Katherine Cove donated by Darlene Jordan. It will be held at 11:00 am in the hospital lobby. Tickets have been sold out since the middle of October and everyone has been eagerly awaiting to see who wins.

Every household in Wawa, White River, Hawk Junction, Missanabie, and Dubreuilville will receive a flyer in their mailbox highlighting the past year’s events and listing all the equipment that has been purchased since 2009. It also contains the Lady Dunn Health Centre’s Wish List of some of the capital needs for the upcoming year. Equipment is nearing its end of life and needs to be replaced as soon as possible. On the top of the list is 2 commercial washing machines at the cost of $26,000 each. Clean laundry is essential for our patients, long term care residents and staff.

All donations will have a star placed on the Wish Tree with the donor’s name.

Giving Tuesday is an important day during the Wish Campaign and falls o n November 28th. It has become a worldwide initiative to remind people to give to charities after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending sprees.

Once again, Northern Lights Ford has taken up the cause and has pledged $1500. They have been stalwart supporters for the past 5 years! We are honoured this year to have a donor offer up to $5,000 in matching donations in memory of Gord Eason.

Donations for either campaign can be made online at the LDHC website, just click on Donate and you will be taken to the Foundation page. On the right hand side you can click Donate Online or Giving Tuesday. All donations will receive a tax receipt.

You can also fill in the donation slip included in the flyer you received and put it in the mail or drop it off at the Foundation office (in the basement) or the reception desk.

If you have any questions, please contact Alisha Allin, Foundation Coordinator at 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 or at [email protected].

Remember every dollar of every donation goes to support the capital needs of our local hospital and allows them to continue providing excellent health services.

The Wish and Giving Tuesday Campaigns run from November 21, 2023 to January 6, 2024.

Generous hearts are the key to a healthy future.