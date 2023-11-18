Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – November 18

Weather:

  • Flurries or rain showers ending in the morning then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.
  • Night – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the evening. Low -6. Wind chill -12 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Dont’ forget the Wawa By-Hands today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The Mayor of Sault Ste. Marie is asking for the mayor’s chain of office to be updated and modified. The chain of office was created by Dick Van der Klift (member of the Jaycees) in 1955. Dick is also the sculptor of the second Wawa Goose.
Brenda lee Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*