Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – November 16

Weather:

  • Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon then rain. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning then increasing to 50 gusting to 70 late in the afternoon. High 11. UV index 1 or low.
  • Night – Rain changing to snow or rain near midnight and ending overnight then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind south 50 km/h gusting to 80 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 late in the evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill -10 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha is supporting the Transmission Infrastructure Partnership-9 (TIP-9 Taykwa Tagamou, Michipicoten, Chapleau Cree and Missanabie Cree First Nation)  to spearhead a major energy infrastructure project in Northeastern Ontario. The project is a 260-kilometre transmission line, Wawa-to-Porcupine Line

 

