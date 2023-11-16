Métis Nation of Ontario marks Louis Riel Day

The Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) invites all Canadians to join in remembering Métis leader Louis Riel on the anniversary of his execution in 1885. On November 16, we honour Riel’s sacrifice and enduring legacy by celebrating Métis culture, marking a continued commitment to our shared journey toward Reconciliation.

This year holds profound significance for the MNO, marking not only the solemn remembrance of Louis Riel but also commemorating the 30th anniversary since the MNO’s establishment as a government for Métis people and communities in Ontario. This year also marks two decades since the Supreme Court’s landmark Métis rights decision in R v. Powley which for the last twenty years as benefitted Métis communities from Ontario-westward to advance their rights in the courts and through negotiations.

Louis Riel, a visionary Métis leader, played a pivotal role in defending Métis rights during the Red River Resistance and the Northwest Resistance of 1885. Despite facing tremendous adversity, his legacy lives on, and today, the MNO continues to thrive as a testament to the courage of our ancestors.

To honour Louis Riel Day, the MNO is participating in several key events. Beyond the ones detailed below, numerous flag raisings and communal gatherings are happening across the province.

Law Society of Ontario Louis Riel Day:

Date: November 16, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET

Event Details: Join the Law Society of Ontario and the Métis Nation of Ontario for a virtual program commemorating Louis Riel. The event includes a special screening of the documentary “The Métis Hunt for Justice: the Powley Story” followed by a fireside chat between Margaret Froh, President of the MNO and Jean Teillet, an Indigenous rights lawyer and the great grandniece of Louis Riel.

Queen’s Park Flag Raising:

Date: November 16, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET

Event Details: Join the Métis flag raising ceremony at Queen’s Park in honour of Louis Riel Day. President Froh and Ted Arnott, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, will be delivering remarks, among other speakers.

City of Toronto Flag Raising:

Date: November 16, 2023

Time: 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM

Event Details: Mayor Olivia Chow and members of the Toronto City Council are leading a celebration at Toronto City Hall, recognizing Louis Riel Day. President Froh and Mayor Chow will be providing remarks, among other speakers

Louis Riel Day holds profound significance for the Métis. It is not just a day of remembrance; it is a celebration of Métis culture, resilience, and the ongoing journey towards Reconciliation. This day acknowledges the historical struggles faced by the Métis, including Riel’s sacrifice, and highlights the continuous efforts to preserve and promote Métis heritage.

In addition to these events, the lights over Niagara Falls will illuminate in red and blue at 10:15 PM on November 16, symbolizing unity and support. Beginning at sunset, the CN Tower will be lit in red and blue for the last 30 minutes of each hour. A standard light show will run for 8 minutes at the top of every hour, followed by an additional light show on the half hour.