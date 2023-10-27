Letter – Wawa Christmas Hamper needs your help

October 25th, 2023

Dear Community Partner,

The Wawa Christmas Hamper needs your help! For over 60 years, we have been providing families in need, seniors and the less fortunate in the Wawa area with Christmas hampers to help brighten their holiday season. Hampers include all the fixings for a Christmas dinner including a turkey, potatoes, vegetables, fruit and presents for children. A gift card of $50 for singles or $100 for families is also included.

In 2022, we distributed a record 167 hampers to families & individuals in our community. We would like to acknowledge the continued support of our many community partners, who helped us with money, gifts, and food donations.

We are submitting this letter to request donations to help us make the 2023 Hamper program the best yet. Everyone is aware of how inflation and cost of living is impacting community members more and more right now. We require your help to ensure that we can provide hampers to those most in need. Every little bit helps. Your donation goes a long way to brighten the holidays for many people.

The Wawa Christmas Hamper is a Charitable Organization and your generous donation of $20 or more will receive a tax receipt. You may send donations to the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund, P.O. Box 1365, Wawa, Ontario P0S 1K0 or by e-transfer to [email protected]. If you have any questions, you can call either Richard Watson #705-856-4969 or Robin Marshall Davidson #705-852-1247.

Everyone on the Hamper Committee is a volunteer – we do it because we care. Thank you for your generosity. Without your support, we would not be able to do what we do.

“Remember that when you leave this earth, you can take with you nothing that you have received, only what you have given.”

Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund

President – Richard Watson