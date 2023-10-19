LDHCF Foundation High Tea – A Tasty Success!

On Sunday, October 1st, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation held a High Tea sponsored by Alamos Gold Inc and generously hosted by Judy Moore Catering.

It was a sold-out event and the Foundation raised $2000 to put towards the many capital equipment needs at the hospital.

Ladies and gentlemen enjoyed the wide variety of dainty and savoury sandwiches, scones with Chantilly cream and lemon curd and sweet tidbits while sipping tea/coffee. Tables were set with fine china and silverware and decorated with beautiful blossoms donated by O’Blooms flowers.

One participant, who attended a high tea at the Empress Hotel in Victoria, commented that the food at this tea was comparable if not better! High praise indeed.

With so many lovely frocks and elegant hats, Austin Hemphill and Matt Larrett from Alamos, had a difficult time judging who was the best dressed and who had the best hat. After comparing notes and conferring, Anya Switzer was chosen as the best dressed while Kadean Olgivie was judged to have the best hat. Karita Klockars won the door prize.

Darlene Jordan’s beautiful painting of Katherine Cove in Lake Superior Park, was also unveiled. Ms.Jordan donated the painting to support the foundation’s fundraising efforts. Tickets went on sale at the High Tea and sales took off from there and we sold out as of Friday, October 13! The actual draw for the painting doesn’t take place until Tuesday November 21st at 11:00 am.

Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket and made this event such a resounding success.

Thank you to our wonderful sponsor and host for making this event possible.

Watch for more upcoming events! Remember that your generous hearts are the key to everyone’s healthy future.