Happenings at Wawa First United – October 19

Last Sunday we talked about the parable of the Wedding banquet. The King invited many important people to the Wedding feast and they did not come. He invited the commoners from the street, and they came dressed in their wedding clothes. In today’s world, how many of us are offered the chance to know our Creator/God and refuse? We are all invited to go to the Creator/Gods’ banquet but we all have other things to do. How often will we have the chance to be chosen and refuse and then not have the chance at all.? Matthew 22: 1-14.

Scriptures for Sunday, October 22, Twenty-First Sunday after Pentecost

Exodus:33:12-23, God speaks to Moses in person as a friend

Psalm 99, God is a ruler who delights in justice.

1 Thessalonians 1:1-10, We always give thanks to God for you

Matthew 22:15-22, Give to God the things that are God’s

As Jesus became aware of the bigger issue of taxes and dues to Caesar, he recognized this was not a question about money but rather the temptation to be pulled into the drama of politics and become distracted from God’s work. Jesus could have easily fallen into a trap of political debate. Instead, he recognized the idolatry of Caesar’s face on the coin and in the currency itself. In response, Jesus modeled that we should stick with God, who loves us and our community, and not be tempted by money or Caesar. Here Jesus demonstrated how to maintain our principles in the face of temptation, working around an obstacle and adversary without a fight. (The Gathering Worship, pg 16, based on Matt. 22.)

Notices: