SE OPP Chapleau – BC Man Charged with Speeding & Operation while Prohibited

Driving over the posted speed limit has resulted in a criminal charge for one individual. On October 12, 2023, shortly before 11:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrol on Highway 101 near Chapleau, when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was conducted, and investigation revealed the driver did not have the required ignition interlock device in the vehicle. As a result, Mark MALLETT, 55 years-of-age, of Invermere, British Columbia was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Speeding

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 14, 2023 in Chapleau.