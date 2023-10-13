SE OPP Hornepayne – Criminal Charges laid after Domestic Dispute

Criminal charges have been laid on a Hornepayne resident, following a domestic dispute. On September 29, 2023, shortly after 2:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Cedar Avenue in Hornepayne.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old person from Hornepayne was arrested and charged with two counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order.

The accused was remanded into custody, pending a bail hearing. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.