NOSM University alumnus named Assistant Dean, Resident Affairs

NOSM University’s new Assistant Dean, Resident Affairs completed both his MD and residency training in Sudbury. Dr. Sean Sullivan has been practising as a broad-scope family physician with special interests in medical education, physician and learner wellness, and 2SLGBTQ+ health. An Associate Professor at NOSM University, Dr. Sullivan is an active teacher and preceptor of medical students and residents and is a primary preceptor for the family medicine program.

Beginning his five-year, renewable term on October 10, 2023, Dr. Sullivan will be responsible for overseeing the Resident Wellness Program, including the integration of Resident Affairs within Learner Support Services; resident support and policy for the Postgraduate Medical Education Committee; and leadership positions which provide support to residents.

“Dr. Sullivan is a lifelong Northern Ontarian who brings to the role of Assistant Dean, Resident Affairs a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm for NOSM University, medical education and learner wellness,” saysDr. Céline Larivière, Provost and Vice President Academic of NOSM University. “I look forward to working with Dr. Sullivan in his new role.”

As a medical student at NOSM University, Dr. Sullivan helped co-create—and was the first Chair of—the Learner Wellness Committee. As a Family Medicine resident, he helped advocate for his peers as Co-Chief Resident and he helped organize social and wellness activities. Dr. Sullivan has been involved in curriculum development and has co-developed and run wellness workshops for residents as well as having served on NOSM University’s Postgraduate Wellness Advisory Group and Resident Support Network.

“As an alumnus of NOSM University’s MD and family medicine residency program, I have a firsthand understanding of the experience of being a learner in our programs and communities,” says Dr. Sullivan. “Through my experiences and education, I have a strong appreciation for the importance of diversity and the fostering of safe, supportive learning environments for all learners, but especially learners who may face bias or discrimination including those who are Indigenous, Francophone, Black, differently abled and/or who identify as 2SLGBTQ+.”

“Dr. Sean Sullivan was unanimously confirmed by the search committee,” says Dr. Rob Anderson, Associate Dean, Postgraduate Medical Education at NOSM University. “We are pleased to see another NOSM University alumnus taking a leadership role, especially in an area as critical as prioritizing the health and wellbeing of NOSM University’s learners.”