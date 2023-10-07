Painting Unveiled! Get your tickets before they sell out!

At the LDHCF High Tea last Sunday, the painting created by Darlene Jordan was unveiled. The 2′ x 3′ painting of Katherines Cove is simply gorgeous! Tickets are $10 (only 500 tickets available) with proceeds going to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.

You can purchase your tickets in the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation office located in the lower level of the hospital. Office hours are usually Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

