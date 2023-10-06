Friday Morning News – October 6

Oct 6, 2023 at 07:58
Weather:
- Today – Showers. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature steady near 10. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Showers. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming north 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low plus 2.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the free skate tonight at the MMCC from 6-7 p.m.!
- The Ontario government is expanding Kiikenomaga Kikenjigewen Employment and Training Services (KKETS) training programs to include in-class apprenticeship training for carpentry. This program will provide jobseekers in Matawa First Nations communities an opportunity to get state-of-the-art training in an in-demand sector and pursue rewarding and well-paying careers close to home. The First Nations communities that will have access to the training include Aroland First Nation, Constance Lake First Nation, Long Lake #58 First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation, Eabametoong First Nation, Marten Falls First Nation, Neskantaga First Nation, Nibinamik First Nation, and Webequie First Nation.
- The Ontario government is providing more than $5.7 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to six economic development projects in Greenstone.
- $2 million for Ne-Daa-Kii-Me-Naan Inc. (Nedaak) to build a two-storey, 7,141-square-foot business training complex that will provide a permanent location for Nedaak to promote First Nations participation in the forest sector, resulting in positive returns and economic development for seven First Nation partner communities
- $2 million for Minodahmun Development Inc. – a partnership between the Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek (AZA), Aroland and Ginoogaming First Nations – to develop the Migizi Commercial Plaza, which will serve the needs of First Nation members, tourists and regional residents, create jobs, and drive revenue for the partner First Nations and the Municipality of Greenstone
- Nearly $1.5 million for the Municipality of Greenstone to enhance ice-making equipment at the Longlac Sportplex, Nakina Community Centre and Beardmore Community Centre, and make electrical and exterior door upgrades and table and chair replacements
- $200,000 for Instinct Contracting to purchase equipment that will allow for roadside wood processing and enable the company to work closely with First Nation-owned companies for forestry operations in the Kenogami Forest including harvesting and processing
- $60,000 for Aroland First Nation to conduct a feasibility study for the development of a central multi-purpose facility in the community
- Over $26,000 for Booth’s Air Repair Inc. to hire an Apprentice Aircraft Maintenance Engineer to service and maintain aircraft
