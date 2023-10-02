Get ready for the 2023/24 Curling Season

The Wawa Curling Club is holding two registration nights: October 16th & 17th. New curlers and spares are welcome. Curling training will be available.
Typical Schedule:
- Men’s – Mondays – Start 7:00 pm
- Ladies – Tuesdays – Start 6:30 & 8:00 pm
- Mixed – Thursdays – Start 7:00 pm
Season Start:
- Men’s Curling – Monday, November 6th
- Ladies Curling – Tuesday, November 7th
- Mixed Curling – Thursday, November 9th
Contacts:
Men’s Curling – Jim Hoffmann 852-1274
Ladies Curling – Danette Mathias 856-4432
Mixed Curling – Tom Terris 856-7257
