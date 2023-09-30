Saturday Morning News Tidbits – September 30

Breaking News

Sep 30, 2023 at 07:57

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 19. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Showers ending this evening then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget today’s Wawa Walks for Wenjack. Everyone is invited to meet at the Post Office at 4 p.m. for a walk to the Wawa Goose Monument. You are invited to wear orange, bring a sign, flag, or simply walk, or bike. There will be limited seating at the Goose as there will be opportunities for elders and survivors to speak and share should they choose
  • Confederation College – Thunderhawks Men’s Golf Team, under the helm of Coach David Reid, will be competing at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) Provincial Golf Championships from October 1-4, 2023. The Championship will be hosted by St. Clair College at the Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ontario.
