Sep 30, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 19. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Showers ending this evening then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget today’s Wawa Walks for Wenjack. Everyone is invited to meet at the Post Office at 4 p.m. for a walk to the Wawa Goose Monument. You are invited to wear orange, bring a sign, flag, or simply walk, or bike. There will be limited seating at the Goose as there will be opportunities for elders and survivors to speak and share should they choose
- Confederation College – Thunderhawks Men’s Golf Team, under the helm of Coach David Reid, will be competing at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) Provincial Golf Championships from October 1-4, 2023. The Championship will be hosted by St. Clair College at the Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ontario.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News Tidbits – September 30 - September 30, 2023
- Friday Morning News – September 29 - September 29, 2023
- Thursday Morning News – September 28 - September 28, 2023