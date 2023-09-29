Ontario investing $900,000 in interactive virtual learning experiences and access to educational resources for Indigenous K-12 and educators in remote Indigenous communities

Ontario will be investing $900,000 in interactive virtual learning experiences and access to educational resources for Indigenous students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 and educators in remote Indigenous communities. The interactive education program, Connected North, connects students living in remote communities to virtual experiences and opportunities not available to them locally.

“We are delivering new expanded educational programs to Indigenous students across the province,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “We are bridging the digital divide by connecting all students across Ontario with access to learning opportunities that build essential skills in reading, writing, math and STEM to succeed in the jobs of the future.”

Through this funding, the Connected North program is anticipated to deliver at least 1,100 learning sessions to 55 schools in Ontario. These sessions will include: virtual field trips to museum galleries and aquariums to enhance learning; visits by Indigenous role models sharing culture, learning and career journeys to build hope and pride; expert sessions held in STEM, arts and languages that enhance curriculum learning; connections between students at schools across regions for educational and cultural celebrations; and professional development workshops and training for educators. As well, more than 100 learning resources will be shared to enable student participation, including digital science kits, books or author talks that will be available in English, French and Ojibwe.

“As we continue on our journey of making reconciliation real, our government is committed to ensuring equitable access to education for Indigenous students regardless of where they live or go to school,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “Ensuring a more prosperous future for the next generation starts with overcoming barriers to education, and we are proud to support the Connected North program.”