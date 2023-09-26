Tuesday Morning News – September 26

to honour the children who survived Indian Residential Schools and remember those who did not.

For those who may struggle to walk this distance, shorter distance walkers can join at any point along the way, or drive to meet us at the Goose. There will be limited seating reserved for elders once we arrive at the Goose. We will have speakers, and opportunities for elders and survivors to speak and share should they choose. Wear orange, bring a sign, or a flag and walk with us.