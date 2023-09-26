Tuesday Morning News – September 26

Sep 26, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 7.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are 34 active wildland fires (34 yesterday) in the Northeast Region, one fire is being held, one is under control and 32. The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high across the Northeast Region, some pockets of the southern portion of the region are showing an extreme hazard, generally east of Kawartha Lakes, through Bancroft and west of Carleton Place.
News Tidbits:
- There is a show streaming on TFO (online at https://www.tfo.org/regarder/bienvenue-a-wawa/GP486475), or on TV (Thursday and Friday this week at 6:15 p.m.) that features the beautiful mural in the lobby at the MMCC
- A walk is being organized for Saturday, September 30th from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Organizers invite residents of MFN and Wawa to meet at the Wawa Post Office and walk to the Wawa Goose Monument to honour the children who survived Indian Residential Schools and remember those who did not. “For those who may struggle to walk this distance, shorter distance walkers can join at any point along the way, or drive to meet us at the Goose. There will be limited seating reserved for elders once we arrive at the Goose. We will have speakers, and opportunities for elders and survivors to speak and share should they choose. Wear orange, bring a sign, or a flag and walk with us.“
- The Northern Lights were visible Sunday and Monday night, and may also be seen tonight (with a mild storm expected)
