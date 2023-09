Donation Ideas for Scare Hunger Campaign

If you are looking for ideas on what to donate to the annual Scare Hunger Campaign that begins on October 2nd, organizers have sent a list of essential non-perishable food items:

Pasta & sauce

Boxed mac & cheese

Canned goods: Baked beans Chickpeas, Kidney beans Soup Tomatoes Vegetables (peas, corn, green & yellow beans) Fruit Meat (tuna, salmon, sardines, spam)

Cooking Oil

Cereal (hot & cold)

Tea bags

Coffee

Powdered milk

Peanut butter

Jelly/Jam

Granola bars

Healthy items for school lunches