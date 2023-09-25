William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament makes donation to Legion Branch 429

On Tuesday 19th September, the committee members of the William G. Rose Memorial golf tournament were proud to present a cheque for a financial donation to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 429 in support of their ongoing maintenance efforts.
From left to right committee members Danette Mathias, Gerry Rose, and Suzanne Lacasse presenting Branch president Mary Anne Pearson and branch member Barbara Leschishin.
