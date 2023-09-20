SE OPP White River – Complaint leads to Impaired Charges

One individual has been charged with impaired driving after a traffic complaint from a concerned motorist. On September 17, 2023, shortly after 5:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 17, south of White River.
Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Joshua LIPINSKI, 31 years-of-age, of Hamilton was arrested and charged with the following:
- Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 16, 2023 in Wawa.
