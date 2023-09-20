SE OPP Chapleau – Impaired Charges laid after near collision

A near collision has resulted in criminal charges for one individual. On September 17, 2023, shortly after 3:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a motor vehicle travelling in an unsafe manner on Broomhead Road in Chapleau.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver initially refused to stop. Officers were eventually able to conduct a traffic stop, where investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Garry SIMPSON, 66 years-of-age, of Gores Landing was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Flight from Peace Officer

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 6, 2023 in Chapleau.