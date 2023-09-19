Tuesday Morning News – September 19

Sep 19, 2023 at 07:57
Weather: Frost Advisory
- Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Night – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low plus 5.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There are 33 active fires (33 yesterday) in the Northeast Region, 2 are under control and 31 are being observed. The wildland fire hazard is primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region; except for Massey and surrounding areas, as well as a small portion of the region located east of Montreal River Harbour which are both showing a high hazard yesterday afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- The anticipated G2-class geomagnetic storm came an evening early with auroras being seen as far south as Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Montana. Red atomic-oxygen auroras, which are hard to see with the naked eye but easy targets for cameras, were photographed as far south as Nebraska (+41N).
- Great news to hear that Harvest Algoma will be able to continue offering community support under the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre. Funding will come from SSM Municipal Council and Algoma Steel. SSM Council voted at last night’s meeting to fund Harvest Algoma with $180,000 over three years. In a surprise annoucement at that meeting, Algoma Steel also committed an additional $120,000 over three years.
- Today is Powley Day, the 20th anniversary of the Powley Decision. In 2003, the unanimous Supreme Court ruling in R v. Powley cemented a watershed victory for Métis rights recognition. In honour of this, the MNO is releasing a new documentary Hunt for Justice: The Powley Story. You can watch the documentary on youtube.
