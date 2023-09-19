ONE for the Dunn – DONE!

We did it! The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation has reached its goal of $240,000 for the purchase of 2 Automated Dispensing Units and related equipment. We thank each and every individual, group, business, service club, organization and corporation who donated towards this campaign.

The ADUs are located in the Emergency Department and in Acute Care. Both will assist staff in dispensing medications, track inventory and monitor patients’ prescriptions safely and accurately. The remaining funds will be given to the hospital over the next 18 months through an instalment plan.

Even though this is a huge accomplishment, the need for new and updated capital equipment never stops. Equipment ages and needs replacement. Technology changes and we need upgrades. Modern up to date equipment allows our hospital to continue to provide excellent care. It also helps to recruit new doctors.

Keep your eye out for more fundraising events coming soon!

Your generous hearts are the key to a healthy future.