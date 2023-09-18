Monday Morning News – September 18

Sep 18, 2023 at 07:57
Weather: Frost Advisory
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 2 with patchy frost.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There are 33 active fires in the Northeast Region, 2 are under control and 31 are being observed. The wildland fire hazard is primarily low across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- On Saturday, a CME was hurled almost directly toward Earth. Spaceweather.com says that its arrival on Sept. 19th could spark auroras: “The impact could spark G1 (Minor) to G2-class (Moderate) geomagnetic storms. During a similar G2 storm on Sept. 12th, auroras were photographed in multiple US states as far south as Colorado and Missouri.”
- Sault College is offering an opportunity for those interested in college to explore it more at the upcoming College Information Night. Guests are invited to campus on Monday, September 25, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. in the College’s Common Link (F Wing) to learn more
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will meet with Mayor Olivia Chow at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.
